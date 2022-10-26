Fans want Henry Cavill to play a Targaryen in ‘House Of The Dragon’

House Of The Dragon viewers have called for Henry Cavill to be cast in the show’s second season.

The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season concluded earlier this week with episode The Black Queen, which sets the stage for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

While cast additions for season two have yet to be announced, some fans have requested Cavill as a potential candidate to play Aegon I Targaryen, known as Aegon the Conqueror.

“Henry Cavill would make an amazing Aegon the Conqueror,” one Twitter user wrote.

The Birth of Dragon. Story of Aegon the Conqueror. HENRY Cavill as Aegon Targaryen, the first of his name protector of the realm ❤️ Balerion, the Black dread at the back ❤️#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/yokpcDI9yu — Badrul Hasan Zihad (@zihadhasan85) October 22, 2022

Aegon was the first king of the Targaryen dynasty, who unified six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros under his rule. The character is shown in House Of The Dragon as one of the four statues in the Great Hall of the Red Keep.

As such, a potential appearance from Aegon in the HBO series would have to be through a flashback. Speaking to Variety, showrunner Ryan Condal said House Of The Dragon could get “a little bit more fancy” in its narrative approach compared to Game Of Thrones, so it’s possible the show could dip backwards into Targaryen history.

The calls for Cavill to be cast likely stem from his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, which is set to return for its third season in summer next year.

As confirmed in a post-credits scene for Black Adam, Cavill is also set to reprise his role as Superman in future DC projects.

The actor confirmed his return on Instagram, writing: “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

Cavill will next be seen in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, where he plays Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown. The film is scheduled to be released on November 4.