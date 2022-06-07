‘Fargo’ season 5 casts Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh have landed leading roles in Fargo season 5.

Specific details about their characters are currently under wraps, although their names have been revealed. Hamm will play Roy, Temple will play Dot and Leigh will play Lorraine [via Variety].

A fifth season of the FX anthology series was officially announced back in February, over a year after the conclusion of the Chris Rock-led fourth season.

Plot details for Fargo season 5 are yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that the latest story from creator Noah Hawley will be set in 2019, keeping up the show’s trend of alternating seasons between different time periods.

The tagline for the season reads: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Hamm, who is best known for his Emmy-winning role in Mad Man, recently appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, which is now the biggest box office hit of 2022 in the UK and Ireland, overtaking Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Batman. The actor is also set to star in and executive produce the upcoming animated series Grimsburg.

Temple currently stars in Paramount+’s The Offer, in addition to Apple TV+’s hit comedy series Ted Lasso, for which she earned an Emmy nomination in 2021. Some of her other credits include Maleficent, Atonement, Killer Joe and Horns.

Leigh is currently leading the second season of Hunters on Amazon Prime Video (yet to be released), having previously wrapped four seasons of Netflix’s Atypical in 2021. The actress also earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Reviewing Fargo’s season four finale upon its release last year, NME wrote: “There were moments of brilliance in Fargo season four, with sharp dialogue and beautiful cinematography, but taken as a whole it felt uneven.

“There was a chance to tie up all the loose ends in this week’s finale, but few would argue that ‘Storia Americana’ did the job. Ultimately, this was a fairly deflating climax – even if the increased scale and ambition was welcome.”