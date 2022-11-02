‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ cancelled by Netflix after two seasons: “I think we need an explanation”

Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons, despite topping the streaming charts in several countries.

Showrunner Brian Young made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday (November 1).

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” he wrote.

“This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.

“I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching.

He added: “It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

Fans of the fantasy series have since been expressing their disappointment, with many noting that the first two seasons had topped the global streaming charts.

“It’s hard to see how much better a show needs to do to be renewed! Global top 10 for ages, number 1 all over the world,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “The fact that Fate was able to top charts being the most watched in both seasons and not moving forward with the project?… Just why?… I think we need [an] explanation.

Others noted the fact that season two, which was released in September 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.

“Damn that sucks. Left on a good cliffhanger too,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Now that’s wrong after that damn cliffhanger like wtf @netflix.”

The series starred Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha and Eliot Salt.

In other Netflix news, Henry Cavill recently announced his departure from the fantasy series The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth set take over the role of Geralt of Rivia for the fourth season.

Cavill didn’t give a reason for stepping down from the show, although some have speculated that it was due to behind-the-scenes trouble. The actor is also set to reprise his role as Superman in further DC projects.