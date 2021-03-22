Fear the Walking Dead and Better Call Saul are set to get digital spin-off series as part of plans by network AMC.

The two new shows, whose mother series’ are themselves spin-offs of The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad, may also span across the likes of YouTube, IGTV, SVOD, AVOD and FAST channels, and linear TV.

The new Fear digital series, Dead in the Water, will be scripted and tie into season six of the main show, telling the story of a submarine crew fighting for survival (via Deadline).

Meanwhile, alongside the announcement of a new series of Better Call Saul Employee Training, the Bob Odenkirk show is planning a new animated spin-off called Slippin’ Jimmy.

The series will follow the adventures of the younger Jimmy and Chuck McGill, and will be in the style of Fat Albert, with nods to spaghetti Westerns, Buster Keaton and After Hours.

Additionally, AMC are working on a new series called Cooper’s Bar, which is executive produced and co-directed by Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn and follows a man’s dream to create the perfect tiki bar experience in the backyard of his LA bungalow.

“We have a long history of creating award-winning original digital content that engages our passionate audiences,” said Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships for AMC Networks.

“As we develop and curate new, high-quality ad-supported environments, we are marrying our proven creative ability with expanded reach, opening up new distinct destinations for our fans and meaningful opportunities for our advertising partners, all sold through our AMCN Digital offering.”

Fear the Walking Dead is due to air the second part of its sixth season next month, with an eerie trailer recently dropping online.

Better Call Saul, meanwhile, recently began production on its upcoming sixth and final season, and a 2022 air date is most likely.