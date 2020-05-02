A crew member working on Fear The Walking Dead has said the first half of the sixth season will be like “an anthology”.

The fifth season of the Walking Dead prequel aired last summer, which ended with Morgan Jones (played by Lennie James) being shot by Ginny (Colby Minifie) and left to die.

Speaking to Digital Spy, director of photography Andrew Strahorn said Ginny forcing the characters to split up at the end of season five would affect the way season six would be told. “The beginning of the season becomes somewhat of an anthology,” he explained.

“Each character has their own perspective with regards to the way they saw their involvement within the world and within each other’s lives [as well as] the dynamic between the relationships good and bad.”

Strahorn also teased an “evolution” in the new season’s storylines, saying: “There’s a heavier cloud that sits over people’s heads. There’s definitely a progression of not only subject matter but tone. It’s a lot more, I would say, to the forefront with the sense of loss and people choosing sides and where they stand going forward in this new world that they’re trying to survive as best as they can.”

The first trailer for season six was released last month (April 9) and hinted that we might not have seen the last of Morgan. His season five finale message of “just live” is featured prominently in the teaser, which ends with a close-up shot of him on the ground, red eyes opening.

Season six of Fear The Walking Dead is expected to arrive later this year, although filming is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.