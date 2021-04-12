Fear The Walking Dead showrunners have opened up about the “heartbreaking” episode ‘The Door’.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have spoken about the season’s final twist and why they decided to kill off one of the show’s most beloved characters.

Discussing the moment that John Dorie was killed in episode six of season six, Goldberg said: “We love him, and the characters love him, [but] people had to feel it.”

Chambliss added: “Ultimately it comes down to the fact that we have to remind ourselves we can’t be precious about any of these characters, and we have to do what is going to continue to evolve the show, and continue to push the show in new directions, push all the remaining characters in new directions.

“I think as writers, we go through a mourning in the same way the characters do, and the same ways as hopefully the audience will.”

On writing the episode, Goldberg added: “We wanted to break people’s hearts, and we wanted to make it feel as though he might just be able to come out of this, so that when he doesn’t, and June is faced with the unthinkable of seeing the person she loves as a walker on the shores of the cabin, it was just, I mean, honestly it felt like the most heartbreaking ending imaginable for both of those characters.”

Speaking about what fans can expect next, Goldberg said: “We have been building toward a confrontation with Morgan and Virginia since episode 601, and this episode we’re finally going to deliver on it.”

Chambliss continued: “We’ll return to an important location that we saw in the premiere, but it will be in circumstances that are kind of flipped on their heads.”

Back in March, Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James teased an “epic and massive” season six finale.

The actor, who plays Morgan Jones in the AMC spin-off series, spoke about the forthcoming episodes in a virtual panel discussion hosted by SYFY WIRE.

“This finale has real big balls,” James said. “It’s epic and it’s massive, and it is also intimate and it’s tiny – and it all happens over such a short space of time. The entire finale, it’s like it happens over a held breath.”

Jenna Elfman, who plays June Dorie in the show, added: “The entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them. “That will launch us into season seven in a way that just catapults the story, because every character is going to be profoundly changed by significant experiences they are going to go through, through each of these episodes in the back half.”

Season six of Fear The Walking Dead has been split into two parts due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic – read the NME review of part one here and part two here.