‘Feel Good’ season 2 sets Netflix release date and shares trailer

Feel Good season 2 has set a global release date on Netflix and released an official trailer.

The romantic comedy series, created by and starring Mae Martin, premiered on Channel 4 at the start of 2020 to widely positive reviews.

An official synopsis for the second season of Feel Good reads: “Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?”

The new trailer has just been released – check it out below:

Last month, Mae Martin announced on social media that they are non-binary, and uses they/them and she/her pronouns.

“The way I feel about my gender identity is ongoing and evolving, and it’s personal, but I thought it might be good to say for clarity and in case anyone finds it helpful – I’m non-binary, my pronouns are they/them and she/her (I love it when people say ‘they’ and I really don’t mind ‘she’ at ALL, truly),” Martin wrote.

“I’m very bisexual and attracted to people of all genders. I experience gender dysphoria sometimes – not always! – and have done since I was a tiny kid. When that dysphoria hits it sucks, and I find wearing a binder can sometimes help me feel more confident.”

Martin will return in season two of Feel Good, alongside Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers and Adrian Lukis.

The new episodes will premiere worldwide on Netflix on June 4.