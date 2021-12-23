Filming wraps on final season of ‘Derry Girls’

Filming has wrapped on the third series of Derry Girls, according to the cast of the critically acclaimed Channel 4 comedy.

Depicting a group of Catholic schoolgirls coming of age during the Troubles, the show became the most-watched show in Northern Ireland since records began. After being heavily delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that shooting has wrapped on the series for good.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin on the show, shared a photo of herself and co-star Louisa Harland (Orla McCool) on Twitter earlier this week (December 21), captioned: “Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride.”

Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/iQsWo43A8d — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) December 21, 2021

Advertisement

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee also paid tribute to the cast and crew’s “last day of school” on social media.

Speaking about the forthcoming season’s storylines earlier this year (January 10), Coughlan said: “They’re so brilliant, which doesn’t surprise me,” she said. The actress also said McGee was “just incredible” and couldn’t wait to get started on filming.

Back in March 2020, Derry Girls star Tommy Tiernan hinted that the show’s third season could be its last. “This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know, this is the very last series,” he said on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show.

Advertisement

There is set to be a spin-off movie in the works, though, according to McGee. “For a while, I didn’t know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head,” she said. “So after series three, I’ll think about that a bit more.”