The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has stirred a backlash on social media after posting a number of anti-mask tweets.

The actress, who plays Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series, recently caused controversy after she was accused of “mocking trans people” on her Twitter account.

Carano has now posted a number of anti-mask memes on her account amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as unfounded claims about voter fraud following the recent US Presidential election.

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

She has also revealed that she is now on the app Parler, which is known to be used by right-wing extremists, Trump supporters and conservatives.

You can join me over @parler_app

I go by GinaJoyCarano 🎈Joy is my middle name. 😊 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 14, 2020

In response to one meme, a user wrote: “Woah, Gina this is extremely irresponsible. If you are referring to the election, there is no proof of any fraud. If you at referring to mask wearing, we should be doing that and if we all did it we would be able to go outside sooner.”

Woah, Gina this is extremely irresponsible. If you are referring to the election, there is no proof of any fraud. If you at referring to mask wearing, we should be doing that and if we all did it we would be able to go outside sooner. — Colin Williams (@colincw30) November 15, 2020

Another added: “Cases are skyrocketing, hospitalizations are maxing out our health care infrastructure. My best friend’s dad was in and out of the ER for three weeks. A former coworker of mine who recently retired is dead. Please don’t be this way.”

Cases are skyrocketing, hospitalizations are maxing out our health care infrastructure. My best friend's dad was in and out of the ER for three weeks. A former coworker of mine who recently retired is dead. Please don't be this way. — Super Cereal (@f7SuperCereal) November 15, 2020

Since the posts, #FireGinaCarano has been trending on Twitter, one user writing: “She’s spread batshit conspiracy theories about covid, spread batshit conspiracy theories about election fraud, and mocked pronouns. She no longer gets the benefit of the doubt.”

Another added: “On a serious note, Disney needs to fucking do something about this. Gina Carano needs to walk away from The Mandalorian.There’s no place for people like her in the Star Wars community.”

#FireGinaCarano Trending you love to see it She’s spread batshit conspiracy theories about covid, spread batshit conspiracy theories about election fraud, and mocked pronouns. She no longer gets the benefit of the doubt. Get her outta here, @starwars. — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) November 15, 2020

On a serious note, Disney needs to fucking do something about this. Gina Carano needs to walk away from The Mandalorian.There’s no place for people like her in the Star Wars community. #FIREGINACARANO — peanut (@daisyfromjakku) November 15, 2020

Goodnight oomfs, reminder that Disney needs to #FireGinaCarano because all the bullshit she spews is actively harmful to everyone and she doesn’t deserve a platform to spread it with💖💖💖 — ris✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 16, 2020

Fans previously called for her removal from The Mandalorian after she put the words “boop/bob/beep” in her Twitter name, which came after she was asked by fans to put her pronouns in to show solidarity with the trans community.

After initially declining, she added the three words and said: “I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

She later said: “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate”.