First images released of Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump for new miniseries

The first images of Brendan Gleeson’s transformation into Donald Trump for a new miniseries have been released.

The Irish actor portrays the 45th President of the United States in The Comey Rule, a new CBS show which depicts the conflict between Trump and former FBI director James Comey.

It will air on Showtime after the 2020 election, with Jeff Daniels taking on the title role.

In the first images from the show, Gleeson shows off a startling likeness with the actor emulating Trump’s coiffed hair and imposing stature.

The show is based on both Comey’s New York Times bestselling memoir, A Higher Loyalty, and a year of interviews with key figures in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

“The Comey Rule is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” Showtime said.

The cast will also include the likes of Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Peter Coyote will play Robert Mueller, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will also portray President Barack Obama.

An exact air date is yet to be confirmed.