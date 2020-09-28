New Batwoman star Javicia Leslie has unveiled a first look at her new lead character Ryan Wilder in costume.

The actress was announced as the new Batwoman back in July following the departure of Ruby Rose after just one season.

Leslie has now shared the first picture of herself in the Batsuit in Instagram in a behind-the-scenes camera shot.

“Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go…,” she captioned the picture. “But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit.”

The actress will be playing Wilder instead of continuing Rose’s role as Kate Kane, with the new character described as “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed”.

Speaking after her initial casting news, Leslie said: “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this ground-breaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Rose opened-up in August about why she decided to quit the CW series, explaining of an on-set neck injury: “Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery.

“I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing.”

She added: “The accomplishment and the trust that people put in you to do that role and then there’s also the vibrancy of being able to come on set and set the mood and the tone and the trust being put into it is something that’s been such an honour.

“And I love my experience in [Batwoman]. I’m so grateful that we got to achieve everything that we did and I’m proud of everyone that worked on it. I’m proud of myself for working under sort of interesting circumstances, you know, with the recovery and all. I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.”

Rose clarified that her neck injury was not the main factor in her decision to quit, noting that the lockdown had made her reassess what she wanted from her career.