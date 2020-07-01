A first look at season five of Lucifer is here, with new images from the Netflix series’ upcoming noir-inspired episode.

The images are taken from episode four of the fifth season – returning next month – entitled ‘It Never Ends Well for the Chicken’, focusing on Lucifer’s time in Los Angeles in the 1940s.

Check out the new images here:

Giving further details about the upcoming episodes, Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly: “Whenever you play [with] flashbacks, the question is always ‘What’s the time frame that can reflect a person?’

“What’s nice about noir is it’s detective stories, but Lucifer isn’t a detective yet. So what we’re almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer’s first case. There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it’s just more filtering our [show’s] language through noir.”

Season five will be released in two parts, with the first half due to premiere on August 21.

Netflix had previous said the fifth season would be the last, but Deadline has since confirmed that Tom Ellis, who plays the eponymous Lucifer, has signed on for a sixth season as has the rest of the cast.

The official description for season five reads: “Lucifer (Ellis), bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in particular.

“In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?’”

Lucifer is currently streaming on Netflix.