News

First look: Netflix’s latest fantasy series ‘The Letter For The King’ aims to follow in ‘Game Of Thrones’ footsteps

The new show is based on the book of the same name by Tonke Dragt

Will Richards
The Letter For The King
'The Letter For The King'. Credit: Netflix

Netflix have shared a first look at their new show The Letter For The King.

The upcoming fantasy drama concerns a young knight who finds himself thrust into a magical prophecy.

The show’s fantasy setting and storyline sees Netflix trying to emulate the success of HBO’s Game Of Thrones, in a similar way as what they’re beginning to do with The Witcher.

Advertisement

The first look photos of The Letter For The King show significantly similarities to the era and costuming of Game of Thrones. See them below.

'The Letter For The King'
‘The Letter For The King’. Credit: Netflix.

The Letter For The King, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Tonke Dragt, is set to feature His Dark Materials actor Amir Wilson in the lead role as the knight Tiuri, while Lord Of The Rings’ David Wenham will play Sir Tiuri the Valiant.

They’re joined by the likes of Omid Djalili as Sir Fantumar, Ruby Serkis as Lavinia and Peter Ferdinando as Jaro.

'The Letter For The King'
‘The Letter For The King’. Credit: Netflix.

A synopsis for the show reads: “The Letter For The King is the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness, when a young knight in training named Tiuri embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king.

Advertisement

“Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the centre of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight – and a true leader.”

There’s no firm release date yet for the show, but it’s said to be “coming soon” to Netflix.

'The Letter For The King'
‘The Letter For The King’. Credit: Netflix.

The Witcher, meanwhile, has recently been renewed for its second series. In a review of the first edition, NME’s Alex Flood called it a “bloodthirsty, sex-obsessed fantasy to fill the ‘Game Of Thrones’-sized hole in your life.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.