First look: ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ season 2 releases teaser images

A first look at season 2 of Netflix anthology horror series The Haunting of Hill House, now titled The Haunting of Bly Manor has just been released – check out the images below.

The first batch of episodes was released on the streaming platform in 2018, courtesy of Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan.

While Hill House was based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, Bly Manor is inspired by the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

Several actors from the first season will be returning, now playing different roles, including Victoria Pedretti, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Amelia Bea Smith.

Newcomers to the show include T’Nia Miller, Amelia Eve, Rahul Kohli, and Tahirah Sharif.

Describing the upcoming season, Flanagan told Vanity Fair, “At its foundation, the Haunting series is very much about haunted spaces and haunted people. The way we make those things dance together is really going to be what’s uniform about Hill House and Bly.

“Outside of that, though, it was really important for all of us not to play the same notes we played for the first season. The first season is very much entrenched in family dynamics and death and grief and loss and child trauma. We all collectively felt like we’d said everything we wanted to say about that.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor will air worldwide on Netflix later this year.