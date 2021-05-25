‘Fleabag’ stage play to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month

The stage play of Fleabag is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, which she performed at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End, provided the origins for the hit BBC series which ran for two seasons.

Four of the National Theatre’s highest-profile recorded stage shows will stream on Amazon from June 11, including Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller and Ian McKellen On Stage.

Martin Backlund, head of content, UK, Ireland and Nordics, at Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “The cream of UK acting talent so often started their career in theatre, and we want to shine a light on the incredible heritage we have here.”

Lisa Burger, joint CEO of the National Theatre, added: “As theatre-makers continue to be impacted by the pandemic, this will also enable us to further support the artists behind the work.

“Audiences will have the best seat in the house for some of the most popular British productions of the last decade.”

Elsewhere, Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirmed last year that Fleabag would not return.

“I think we have to let her [Fleabag] go, she’s exhausted,” Waller-Bridge said.

“She’s been through a lot. But we’re all going to work together again, so there will be something of the Fleabag spirit to come back.”

Fleabag the stage play will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from June 11. Both seasons of the series are also available to stream now.