Former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera arrested after allegedly kicking a woman

Former Jackass star Bam Margera has been arrested for domestic violence.

As reported by TMZ, the skateboarder and stunt performer was arrested last Thursday (March 2) after San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a home in Escondido, California.

According to the report, a woman told the deputies that Margera kicked her. He was arrested and detained at the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating parter or fellow parent.

Advertisement

It adds that, according to the SDCSD, the Jackass star posted bail for $50,000 (£42,000) the day after he was arrested and was released from custody.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office told TMZ that “no charges will be filed in the case from their office, as they only file charges when they believe they can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed elsewhere”.

A source informed the publication that the alleged victim is not Margera’s estranged wife Nikki Boyd, but rather his current girlfriend.

Boyd filed for legal seperation from Margera last month, after the pair quietly broke up in 2021.

Boyd is requesting legal and physical custody of her and Margera’s five-year-old son Phoenix, as well as spousal support and for Margera to cover her legal fees.

Advertisement

“Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son,” Boyd’s attorney David Glass said in a statement shared with the publication.

The statement continued: “Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family.”

“We love Bam, both as a husband and father,” Boyd told the publication last year, throughout his ongoing struggles with substance abuse. The pair had been married since 2013.

“We pray that he will give it all he has this time at this new rehab facility,” she continued, “so he can complete his treatment and come home to the family that loves him.”

In 2021, Margera entered a one-year drug and alcohol rehabilitation program and told Jackass co-star Steve-O that his descent into alcoholism was in part due to his obsession with Valo.

Elsewhere, Margera recently confirmed that he was “basically pronounced dead” after developing seizures and contracting a blood infection.