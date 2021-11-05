Former ‘Sex And The City’ star Kim Cattrall boards ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off

Kim Cattrall has been confirmed in a major role for How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father.

Cattrall, who will not be returning for the latest Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That… in December, will play the future version of Hilary Duff’s lead character Sophie.

Much like the format of How I Met Your Mother, Sophie will spend the series relaying to her son the story of how she met his father.

The majority of the show will be set in the current day, where Sophie spends her time with a tight-knit group of friends: Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

According to the show’s synopsis, the group “are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

This Is Us co-showrunners and Love, Victor co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, will serve as writers and executive producers on the news series.

How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are also onboard as executive producers.

Duff will produce in addition to starring, with Adam Londy serving as co-executive producer, while 20th Television will produce the new series as it did with the original.

The 10-episode Hulu series will debut on the channel in 2022.

Elsewhere with Hulu, a reboot of the classic horror film Hellraiser on the streaming platform will see a woman take on the role of the notorious villain Pinhead.

Jamie Clayton, who is known for her roles in Netflix show Sense8 as well as The L World: Generation Q will be playing the lead in the new film, which has already completed filming.