Former ‘SNL’ star Chris Kattan kicked off flight for refusing to pull up face mask

Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan was asked to leave an American Airlines flight on Monday (June 28) after he refused to properly wear his face mask.

The 50-year-old actor and comedian was onboard a flight headed from Dallas/Fort Worth to Los Angeles in first class when other passengers complained, TMZ reports.

Kattan reportedly appeared to have a cold, with mucous dripping out of his nose while he failed to wear a mask properly.

He is said to have been wearing the face covering over his mouth, but refused to wear it over his nose as well. The federal mask mandate in Texas is still in place for air travel, which means that Kattan was in breach of the rules.

As a result of this, flight attendants repeatedly asked him to pull up his mask on several occasions and he refused.

When ordered off the flight, Kattan unsuccessfully cited his SNL fame as a reason to keep him on, but he eventually departed when attendants said they would alert authorities to the situation.

Responding to the incident, Kattan’s lawyer Samuel Joshua Smith told SNL that the actor would never “refuse to wear a mask” and “is fully vaccinated and unequivocally supports CDC guidelines.”

Smith added that Kattan was heading back to Los Angeles following a comedy tour when he “suffered a strong allergic reaction to supplements he has been taking to treat lingering neck pain from his injury on SNL.

“This reaction affected his balance and psychological state. The effects also caused him to have trouble breathing.”

Kattan eventually took another flight out of Texas.