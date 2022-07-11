Watch Fox News correspondent rip his pants onstage dancing to Flo Rida’s ‘Low’

A Fox News correspondent split his pants onstage while dancing to Flo Rida track ‘Low’.

During a Fox and Friends concert on Friday (July 8), Flo Rida played his 2007 breakout single among the channel’s hosts as they danced alongside the rapper onstage.

After dropping low as the track demands, Todd Piro pulls an expression to suggest something’s gone awry, only to turn around and reveal a rip in his trousers.

As the track finished, Piro said: “I got too low with Flo Rida and split my pants.” You can check out the clip below.

He later posted about the incident on Instagram, writing: “While dancing on stage at the @official_flo concert on @foxandfriends, I ripped my pants when I got too low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low.”

Flo Rida is currently promoting his new single ‘What A Night’, believed to be taken from an upcoming fifth studio album.

Last year, the rapper teamed up with Senhit to represent San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Their track, ‘Adrenalina’, scored 50 points and finished 22nd overall.

