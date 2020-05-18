Foxtel announces new streaming platform launching next week

Foxtel will be launching a streaming platform, reportedly called Binge, in one week to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Stan in Australia.

The new streaming service will offer shows from Warner Bros, HBO, HBO Max and WarnerMedia networks, according to The Australian, after the entertainment company secured a content deal with WarnerMedia. Shows from these networks include Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Friends.

In a statement provided to The Australian, Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said the platform has been in beta for weeks and coincides with a significant leap in on-demand viewing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It brings an exciting new brand to younger streaming audiences with a very different and compelling product experience, and a distinctly curated mix of the best drama and movies from the world’s best entertainment brands,” he said.

The news follows Foxtel’s decision to shut down iconic music channels [V], MAX and CMC earlier this month after cementing a deal with ViacomCBS. The music channel series will feature MTV Hits, MTV Classic, Club MTV, Country Music Television (CMT) and Nick Music.

Earlier in the year, Foxtel committed to playing only Australian artists on the three music channels to promote local musicians who had lost income due to the pandemic.