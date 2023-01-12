Frankie Muniz becomes full-time NASCAR racer

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is becoming a full-time NASCAR racer.

The actor, who played the titular character in the beloved sitcom, will compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway next month.

Muniz will race the No.30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones racing in the competition beginning on February 18, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz said in a statement.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.”

Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams. Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023. pic.twitter.com/OhbFnlMNKW — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) January 11, 2023

He added: “I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

At the end of last year, Muniz suggested that his Malcolm in the Middle co-star Bryan Cranston might be in the process of writing a reboot.

“I would love to know what the family’s up to. I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz said.

“So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent. But I don’t know – we’ll see what happens.”