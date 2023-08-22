‘Frasier’: first look and release date shared for sitcom reboot

A first look and release date for the upcoming Frasier reboot has been shared – find all the details below.

Back in 2021, star Kelsey Grammer confirmed that the American sitcom was being revived on Paramount+, in which he is returning in the title role of psychiatrist Frasier Crane.

Now, it has been confirmed that the show will return to screens in the US and Canada on October 12 with a two-episode premiere on the streaming service, and the following day in the rest of the world.

The date reveal video comes in the form of a new version of the show’s iconic theme song, ‘Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs’.

Check it out alongside first look images below.

A synopsis for the reboot reads: “Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

The show originally ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 after being created as a spin-off for hit ’80s series Cheers.

The reboot, however, will not feature David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother Niles, or the late John Mahoney, who played his father Martin. New castings include Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, and Jack Cutmore-Scott, who will play Frasier’s adult son, Frederick.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Grammer has said that he thinks the Frasier reboot “may even be funnier” than the original.

It was also recently confirmed that the show will not return to its original setting of Seattle for the reboot.