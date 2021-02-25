‘Frasier’ revival officially confirmed by Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer has confirmed that Frasier is set to be revived on Paramount+.

Rumours of the show’s return, which originally ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 after being created as a spin-off of Cheers, have been circulating over the past few years, and reports of a deal with Paramount first emerged earlier this month.

In a statement issued overnight, Grammer – who played title character Frasier Crane in the series – confirmed that Frasier would be returning.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

There has not been any confirmation so far about who will star in the reboot alongside Grammer, or when it might air on the streaming service Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access).

The series also starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin. John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin Crane, passed away in 2018.

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, added in a statement.

“There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Chris Harris, Joe Cristalli [both writers and executive producers on the show] and Kelsey.

“We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”

The Frasier cast reunited remotely for an hour-long YouTube special back in April to raise money for The Actor’s Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.