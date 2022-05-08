Fred Savage dropped from ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot over misconduct claims

Fred Savage, executive producer and director of the The Wonder Years reboot, has been let go following claims of misconduct.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” said a statement from producer 20th Television.

“Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Savage faced three separate allegations and cooperated with the investigation. No other details have been revealed and Savage is yet to comment.

The Wonder Years was rebooted in 2021, starring Elisha “EJ” Williams as the main character Dean Williams and Don Cheadle as the show’s narrator.

Savage starred in the original version of the show, which ran from January 1988 until May 1993.

In 2018 Alley Mills, who played Savage’s TV mother Norma Arnold, claimed that The Wonder Years was originally cancelled because of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Savage and Jason Hervey (who played Wayne Arnold) in 1993 by costume designer Monique Long.

Long alleged that the two actors verbally and physically harassed her. She claimed that harassment prevented her from doing her job properly, causing her to be fired. Representatives for the show and for the actors denied the allegations at the time, and the suit was eventually dropped after an out-of-court settlement was reached.

“When we shot the series finale, nobody knew whether or not The Wonder Years was going to be renewed,” Mills told Yahoo. “And that’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage who is the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”

Savage was also accused of verbally harassing crew members on his 2015 sitcom The Grinder, though an investigation from 20th Century at the time cleared him of wrongdoing with Savage describing the allegations as completely without merit and absolutely untrue.