‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ reboot announces main cast

The main cast has been announced for the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot on NBC streaming platform Peacock.

After revealing earlier this month that newcomer Jabari Banks would play the part of Will Smith, the show has now added eight additional actors to complete the Banks family.

The new cast members include Adrian Holmes (V Wars, Skyscraper) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta, The Enemy Within) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (Evolution Of Nate Gibson) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Vampires vs. The Bronx) as Hilary Banks, and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks.

Other new additions are Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game) as butler Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (What If, The Chair) as Lisa.

Hop in the cab 🚖 we’re going to #BelAir. Say hello to the newest residents of Peacock’s freshest drama. pic.twitter.com/aIyUtjIaC0 — Peacock (@peacockTV) September 14, 2021

The reboot, titled Bel-Air, is a dramatic spin on the original sitcom based on Morgan Cooper’s viral 2019 short. Cooper will serve as co-writer, director and executive producer, sharing the latter duties with Will Smith who played himself across the original sitcom’s six seasons.

Bel-Air has been ordered for two seasons, with T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson (The Chi) taking over showrunner duties after the previous two, Chris Collins and Diane Houston, departed the project.

A synopsis says the show will focus on “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

The series is expected to premiere in 2022.

