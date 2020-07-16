‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star Galyn Gorg dies a day before 56th birthday

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Galyn Gorg has died aged 55.

The star, who also appeared in RoboCop 2 as Angie, had been battling cancer and died on Tuesday (July 14), just one day before her 56th birthday.

Her family praised her “generosity, love and kindness” as they confirmed her death on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs.

A statement read: “Galyn Gorg was and is a huge part of our family, she means so much to every one of us.

“She was diagnosed with cancer throughout her entire body and lungs. The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed.

“We were unaware of just how sick she was as the diagnosis was a shock to the entire family. We hastily bought tickets to Oahu without a second thought, as she was getting treatment there.”

The statement added: Since spending a great deal of time and money, we are now looking for donations for funeral services.

“Any donation is greatly appreciated, even prayers! If possible please share, we want to send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness, and compassion.”

At the time of writing, donations have nearly reached the $3,000 (£2390) mark, out of the $10,000 (£7980) goal.

Gorg’s role as Angie in 1990’s RoboCop 2 broke her into the mainstream, leading her to her role as Helena in the 1996 Fresh Prince of Bel-Air episode, ‘Boxing Helena’. She last appeared on screen in 2019’s A Christmas Princess.

Her other notable screen appearances include as Helen of Troy in Xena: Warrior Princess in 1996, and a guest role in 1995’s Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

In later she also appeared in hit TV shows including How To Get Away With Murder, CSI: Miami, Lost and Parks & Recreation.