Freya Allen “mourned” Henry Cavill after exit from ‘The Witcher’

Actor Freya Allen has explained how she “mourned” actor Henry Cavill’s exit from The Witcher.

The latest season, which is airing on Netflix now, is the last one Cavill will appear in. Taking to Instagram last October, Cavill revealed that he would be stepping down from his role in the show and “passing the torch” onto actor Liam Hemsworth.

Speaking about Cavill’s exit, Allen said she will miss the star and paid homage to the father-daughter relationship that her character Ciri and Cavill’s Geralt developed over the last three seasons.

“For me, it’s not reflecting on any final scenes. I think my final scene was me shoving mashed potato down. It’s more so…this sounds crazy, but sort of like mourning through Ciri, because we really got to become so close through those characters,’ the actor explained.

“He plays my adoptive father. So that part was the most sad element of it. So it was more reflecting on this whole experience we’ve had together and that coming to a close with his side of it.”

Earlier today (June 29), the reviews of the season so far arrived, with many hailing it the show’s best so far and Cavill’s most accomplished performance in the show too.

The official synopsis for season three reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri of Cintra, Geralt takes her into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

All eight episodes of the third season are available to stream on Netflix UK from Thursday (June 29) from 8am GMT.

Meanwhile, a fourth and fifth season of The Witcher has already been confirmed by Netflix, while the streamer previously launched its first live-action spin-off with the four-part limited series Blood Origin.