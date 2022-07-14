‘Friday Night Dinner’ is getting a US remake

Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner is set to receive a US remake on Amazon Freevee.

The streaming service has ordered a 10-episode series of the remake, titled Dinner With The Parents, from CBS Studios and UK production company Big Talk.

According to Deadline, former Late Show With David Letterman writer Jon Beckerman will serve as showrunner on the remake. Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper will act as executive producer alongside Big Talk’s Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice and Caroline Leddy.

Tristram Shapeero, who previously worked on Peep Show and Brass Eye before moving to the US to work on shows including Veep and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will direct and executive produce.

While the remake is set in the US, episodes are set to be filmed in the UK at the Winnersh Studios near Reading.

A synopsis for the remake reads: “In this half-hour single camera comedy, two brothers in their 20s who go to their mom and dad’s house for dinner each week, somehow get through it without actually, physically, dying of embarrassment.

“If your 54-year-old dad has ever ‘dabbed’ while shirtless in front of your girlfriend, or your mom won’t stop bringing up that time when you had to be rushed to the paediatrician after an incident with a shampoo bottle, which is why your brother still calls you ‘Pert Plus’, you will relate to this show. If not, must be nice!”

This is the fourth attempt at a US remake of Friday Night Dinner. In 2011, a remake starring Allison Janney and Tony Shalhoub received a pilot at NBC but didn’t move forward. CBS also attempted the idea in 2014 and 2016, with the latter from The King Of Queens co-creator Michael Weithorn and former Modern Family executive producer Dan O’Shannon.

Friday Night Dinner launched in 2011 on Channel 4 and concluded in 2020 after six seasons. The sitcom starred Paul Ritter, Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

The show’s creator, Popper, is developing new sitcom I Hate You starring Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) and newcomer Melissa Saint. It’s expected to be released later this year.