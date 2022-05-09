‘Friends’ actor Mike Hagerty has died, aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who was well known for starring in Friends, has died aged 67.

The actor racked up over 100 credits over his career, including turns in Community and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, though was well-known for playing Mr. Treeger in the ’90s sitcom.

Hagerty’s death was confirmed on Instagram by actress Bridget Everett, who co-starred with him in the recent TV series Somebody Somewhere.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” she wrote on Friday (May 6).

“A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

Treeger appeared across five episodes of Friends as the superintendent of the main apartment complex in the sitcom. In one notable episode, The One With The Ballroom Dancing, he dances with Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey.

The actor emerged in the ’80s, including his first TV role in Cheers, and appeared on a number of sitcoms over the decades, including Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Mindy Project, as well as dramas such as Deadwood, E.R. and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

He also appeared in a number of films, including Mike Myers comedies Wayne’s World, So I Married An Axe Murderer and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, as well as Speed 2: Cruise Control and Inspector Gadget.

HBO comedy-drama Somebody Somewhere is Hagerty’s final credit, and sees him play Ed Miller, the father of Everett’s character Sam who is trying to deal with a midlife crisis following the death of her sister.

Since the news was announced, a number of stars have paid tribute to Hagerty, with Sex And The City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker writing on Instagram: “Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years. X”.

BoJack Horseman‘s Amy Sedaris wrote: “NOOOOOOOOO This is very sad,” while former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer said: “I’m so sorry Bridget”.