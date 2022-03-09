‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox recalls cast trip to Las Vegas

Friends star Courteney Cox has detailed a cast trip to Las Vegas organised by the show’s director James “Jim” Burrows.

In conversation with Today’s Willie Geist for a Sunday Sitdown interview (per the New York Post), the actor described the holiday which took place just before the show aired in 1994.

“He gave us all $500 (£380). And he said, ‘I want you to take care, like, really take notice of this moment because it will be the last time that all six of you together can walk through a casino,’” she said. “And we were like, ‘Really?’ And it was true. We could never do that (again).”

She went on: “I mean, I don’t wanna sound like, ‘Look at us.’ We’re not, you know, the Beatles. But people feel like they know you.

“If we were all to walk down the street, six of us, it would be, I think it would be really interesting to people.”

Courteney Cox recently said she wants “to be respected” at this stage in her career, admitting she “didn’t know what kind of actor I wanted to be” in the early days as an actor.

“I didn’t have the confidence to stretch myself, to push myself,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I didn’t try for things, and that’s something I really regret. I’m not a lazy person at all, but I also didn’t want to put myself in a position where I felt out of my depth.

“When I was starting out, I just wanted to get a job. Now, I want to be respected. And I want to be seen as somebody who has been around for a long time and is challenging themselves … as opposed to we know her.”