David Schwimmer says a ‘Friends’ reunion is more likely than Oasis getting back together

Which '90s phenomenon will get back together first?

Sam Warner
The cast of 'Friends'. Credit: Still

David Schwimmer has admitted that a Friends reunion would be more likely than Oasis getting back together.

The US sitcom wrapped-up its run in 2004, though speculation has been rife recently that the main stars could reunite.

However, when asked by NME whether Friends or the Gallagher brothers burying the hatchet was more likely, Schwimmer responded: “Probably the latter. From what I understand about Oasis…”

“Those two brothers, they can get back together can’t they?” his Intelligence co-star Nick Mohammed then asked, Schwimmer adding: “Maybe”.

Recent reports suggest that the six main Friends stars – namely Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – had signed on for a one-off special on HBO Max.

The group will reportedly get paid between $3m-$4m each for their involvement, with creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane also apparently involved.

Perry recently teased that “big news is coming” amid speculation about a Friends reunion, which itself came after Aniston told The Ellen Show that she was “working on something” with the other cast members.

Friends
The cast of ‘Friends’. Credit: Getty

“We would love for there to be something,” she said. “But we don’t know what that something is, so we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

However, last December she admitted she knew “nothing” of a reunion, though added: “And I will just continue with… we’re trying.”

The stars of the show have posed together for a number of Instagram posts in recent months, including one of Perry and Cox together as well as a full cast reunion photo.

‘Intelligence’ will premiere on February 21 on Sky One

