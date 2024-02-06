‘Friends’ fans delighted as cast members reunite twice in the same week

Fans of Friends have been rejoicing this week after members of the 90s sitcom’s cast were reunited – not once, but twice.

It is now 20 years since the final episode of the NBC show aired, but two instances this week have given fans a glimpse of the stars back on screen together.

The first came in the form of an Uber Eats commercial, which is due to run during this weekend’s Super Bowl. In it, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the show, is handed a bag of goods by a production assistant, and tells them that, “In order to remember something, you have to forget something else.”

Advertisement

Aniston later runs into David Schwimmer, who played Ross, and as he goes to embrace her, she recoils, before claiming that she does not remember him. “Have we met?” she asks him, to which he replies, “We worked together for ten years”.

The comedy bit concludes with Aniston walking away, quipping, “As if I’d forget ten years of my life”. Schwimmer, left alone, says, “I hate this town.”

The commercial also features other celebrities forgetting high profile elements of their life, including David and Victoria Beckham trying to remember the name of the latter’s pop group and country singer Jelly Roll being shocked to see his facial tattoos in a mirror.

To add to the 90s nostalgia, another Friends star, Courtney Cox, who played Monica, shared a photograph on her official Instagram account this week of herself and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, smiling together.

Advertisement

“Oh my eyes my eyes”, replied one person to the post, quoting one of Phoebe’s most famous lines from the show.

Matthew Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom, was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was 54 years old. A post-mortem examination concluded the actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that claimed Perry physically assaulted at least two women and lied about his sobriety in the lead-up to his death. One such allegation related to him purportedly “throwing a coffee table” at his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz after she accused him of cheating in 2021. The rest of the cast were said to be “stressed and saddened” by the reports.

It had recently been reported that the cast of Friends were planning a special reunion to honour Perry at the Emmys, but this didn’t go ahead.

“We had talked about it early on,” said executive producer Jesse Collins. “But I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them.

“I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon.”