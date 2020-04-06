Matt LeBlanc has recalled a strange experience during the height of Friends‘ popularity.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Joey Tribbiani actor explained that at one point the six main stars were so famous that they found their houses being filmed on live television.

“There was some weird things that happened back then,” LeBlanc revealed. “I remember one time, it was during the week, I had been flipping channels and watching the news and for some reason, they had a split-screen on the TV, six quadrants.

“Each was a live shot of each one of our houses, like a helicopter shot. ‘The cast of Friends‘ houses’, and I was like, ‘ok, what’s going on here?’. I was watching it and there was no information or news really, it was just showing houses.”

However, the star poked fun at the strange situation, adding: “I remember looking closely at my house and thinking, ‘Fuck, I need a new roof’. So the helicopter flies away and I get the ladder and I go up there.”

In the same interview, LeBlanc also spoke about the show’s enduring popularity, saying “it feels somehow just as relevant as it did back then”.

“It’s funny because we’re all so much older now,” he added. “You look on TV and you think ‘Look you’re so young!’ And you come back and you’re like ‘Jesus'”.

Meanwhile, co-star Courtney Cox recently admitted that she doesn’t “remember even being on the show”, explaining: “I have such a bad memory. I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don’t remember episodes.”

Friends is due to make a comeback this year with a one-off 25th anniversary special on HBO, though production on it was recently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.