‘Friends’ reunion special to start filming in August after coronavirus delays

The much-hyped Friends reunion special is set to begin filming in August, co-creator Marta Kauffman has revealed.

Production on the unscripted special was delayed back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to The Wrap, Kauffman, who created Friends alongside David Crane, said: “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open.

“If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

After years of speculation, the Friends reunion was confirmed back in February. It will be the first time Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have reunited for filming in more than 15 years.

Originally set to be released to coincide with the launch of the new HBO Max streaming service, COVID-19-related delays have meant the show will now miss the launch, with no firm release date yet set.

HBO also recently provided clarity on what the episode will entail, revealing that the stars will play themselves rather than their Friends characters. “In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters.”