Tom Hanks missed out on famous ‘Friends’ cameo role

Tom Hanks was almost cast in Friends as Ross and Rachel’s nanny Sandy.

Freddie Prinze Jr, who ended up playing the character in ‘The One with the Male Nanny’ the sixth episode of season nine, revealed Hanks was first in line for the job in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be [Sandy], that was originally offered to Tom Hanks,” he said. “But he wasn’t gonna make it back from his film on time.

“So my agent called me and said, ‘Do you want to be on Friends?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do an episode of Friends. That’ll be great.’ He said, ‘Yeah, it shoots tomorrow.’”

Prinze Jr also opened up about playing Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma a rendition of ‘Greensleeves’ on the recorder. “I had just learned for the last like four hours of my day there how to play ‘Greensleeves’ on the recorder because I’d never played it before,” he said.

Friends: The Reunion is set to air in the UK and Ireland on demand on Sky and streaming service NOW from 8AM on May 27, ahead of its broadcast on Sky One at 8PM.

The one-off unscripted special, which sees the return of core cast members and guest appearances, will feature musical guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS alongside football legend David Beckham and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

Series regulars James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, will also be present.