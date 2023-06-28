Watch thrilling first trailer for ‘Futurama’ after series’ 10-year hiatus

The first trailer for the revived Futurama has landed.

10 new episodes feature in season 11, which see Fry, Leela, Bender and co. deal with an outbreak of a deadly virus in a nod to the COVID pandemic. Other escapades are shown in the trailer, which you can watch below.

The new series premieres on July 24 on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

A press description reads: “After a brief 10-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone.

“New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognise payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

“Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

The full original cast returns for the new season including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

