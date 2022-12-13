Fyre Festival founder is “too scared” to watch documentaries about festival’s downfall

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has said he’s “too scared” to watch the documentaries about the festival.

McFarland served a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire-fraud charges related to the failed festival, and was the subject of Netflix documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Fyre Fraud on Hulu.

The co-founder spoke to British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett in his The Diary Of A CEO series, and said the documentaries made their way into the prison during his sentence on a USB stick, which other prisoners used in the prison TV room to watch them.

“I literally went outside, I think I was one of two people who wasn’t in the TV room watching the documentary, but I couldn’t do it,” McFarland said.

“I think I was still in the combative phase where I just hadn’t come to reality with everything that had happened and I was too scared to hear allegations or comments by the people and not be able to respond.”

He added: "I wouldn't have been able to do anything about it, so I feel like I wasn't stable enough or mature enough at that time to watch it, and probably still am not."

“I wouldn’t have been able to do anything about it, so I feel like I wasn’t stable enough or mature enough at that time to watch it, and probably still am not.”

Billy McFarland recently launched a new business venture which is set to take place in the Bahamas.

Titled PYRT, the event will see McFarland lead a treasure hunt which begins with participants tracking down one of 99 bottles with a message contained inside.