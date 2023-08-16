‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Darren Kent dies aged 36

Actor Darren Kent, who appeared in Game Of Thrones and Eastenders, has died aged 36.

Kent’s agency announced the news Tuesday (August 15), writing that Kent had “passed away peacefully on Friday” surrounded by his family and best friend.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” Carey Dodd Associates shared. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.”

The post continued: “Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

Reports mention that Kent died after “long-term health issues”, but no cause of death has been shared.

The actor appeared in Game Of Thrones in the 2014 season four finale where he played Goatherd, a grieving father who appears before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) with the charred dead body of his three-year-old daughter to show the destruction her dragons had caused.

Born in Essex and having trained at the Italia Conti drama school, Kent graduated in 2007 and also went on to have roles in the TV mini-series of Les Misérables, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and ITV medical drama Malpractice. He was also a writer and director, having directed the award-winning 2021 short film You Know Me.

The actor, who had a rare skin condition, also won Best Actor at the 2012 Van d`Or Independent Film Awards for his role in Sunny Boy, in which he played a boy with a rare skin condition that prevented him from being in the sun.

The film’s director, Jane Gull, is among those to have paid tribute to the late actor online. “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years,” she wrote. “Life won’t be the same without you I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent.”

The X/Twitter account for her 2023 film Love Without Walls, which Kent also featured in, described him as an “acting luminary whose creativity inspired and left and indelible mark on and off-screen”.

Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook also added: “Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.

“Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me. A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed.”