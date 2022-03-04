NewsTV News

‘Game of Thrones’ actor John Stahl dies aged 68

"An actor of remarkable skill"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
John Stahl in Game of Thrones
John Stahl in 'Game of Thrones' - CREDIT: YouTube/HBO

Game of Thrones actor John Stahl has died, aged 68.

The Scottish actor played the role of Richard Karstark in two seasons of the show and was also well known for playing Inverdarroch in long-running soap opera Take The High Road. 

He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2; a cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Stahl’s death was confirmed by his agent who described him as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre”.

The full statement read: “We are very sad to announce the death of John Stahl. John was an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre, where he appeared in numerous productions as well as at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

“He was well known for playing Inveradarroch in Take the High Road from 1982 – 2003 and for the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of Game of Thrones. He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”

An additional statement on Twitter read: “We’re deeply saddened to report the death of our beloved friend and client, John Stahl. He was an actor of the most remarkable skill, with a decades-long career gracing our screens and stages. We will miss him terribly.”

Paying tribute, writer Ian Rankin said: “Sad and shocking news. He was a terrifying and charismatic Cafferty in my play Long Shadows. I’d so hoped to work with him again.”

The National Theatre of Scotland tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.”

They added: “His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.”

He is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.

This is a developing story – more to follow

