‘Game of Thrones’ actor John Stahl dies aged 68

Game of Thrones actor John Stahl has died, aged 68.

The Scottish actor played the role of Richard Karstark in two seasons of the show and was also well known for playing Inverdarroch in long-running soap opera Take The High Road.

He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2; a cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Stahl’s death was confirmed by his agent who described him as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre”.

The full statement read: “We are very sad to announce the death of John Stahl. John was an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre, where he appeared in numerous productions as well as at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

“He was well known for playing Inveradarroch in Take the High Road from 1982 – 2003 and for the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of Game of Thrones. He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”

An additional statement on Twitter read: “We’re deeply saddened to report the death of our beloved friend and client, John Stahl. He was an actor of the most remarkable skill, with a decades-long career gracing our screens and stages. We will miss him terribly.”

Paying tribute, writer Ian Rankin said: “Sad and shocking news. He was a terrifying and charismatic Cafferty in my play Long Shadows. I’d so hoped to work with him again.”

The National Theatre of Scotland tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.”

They added: “His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.”

You can see some of the first tributes to Stahl here:

Sad and shocking news. He was a terrifying and charismatic Cafferty in my play Long Shadows. I’d so hoped to work with him again… https://t.co/wjWr3Qcc7a — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) March 4, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl. We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. 📷Tommy Ga-Ken Wan pic.twitter.com/uzSmeIrcTz — National Theatre of Scotland (@NTSonline) March 4, 2022

Rest In Peace #JohnStahl. Learned so much from you in my first ever gig #Othello @The_Globe what a gent and absolute powerhouse. Helped me practice speeches on that beautiful stage, loved by all. A voice that filled any space. Loved a bitta fried chicken. Lost a titan. — Bailey Patrick (@bailey_patrick) March 4, 2022

Terribly sad to hear that my old friend, John Stahl, has passed. I wrote so many scenes for the character of Inverdarroch that he portrayed in “Take The High Road. Only recently attended his online wedding. Saw him last in Adelaide Australia for a fun reunion. RIP John 😢 — Peter May (@authorpetermay) March 4, 2022

He is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.

This is a developing story – more to follow