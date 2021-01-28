‘Game of Thrones’ could get an animated spin-off series

An animated Game of Thrones spin-off series is in the early stages of development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the wheels could be in motion for a new project at HBO Max, although the streamer declined comment.

Sources have told the publication the new animated project would be part of a strategy to work with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to expand the world across new mediums.

Advertisement

The new project would be aimed at adult audiences, looking to convey a tone similar to the original HBO show.

“In the face of massively expanding verticals, people have to make choices about what services they want based on what they can provide them,” a veteran literary agent told the publication about the streamer’s efforts to expand universes – such as Harry Potter, DC Comics and Sex and the City – into new projects.

“[HBO Max] is going to look in their library and they’re going to exploit everything they can.”

HBO recently revealed that they suffered a substantial ratings drop after the conclusion of Game of Thrones, as linear viewing saw a demographic drop of 38 per cent on the premium network.

In other Game Of Thrones news, actress Naomi Watts has spoken of the “pain” felt after the cancellation of the prequel show she was set to star in.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry,” Watts said of the news, addressing fans for news.com.au. “I feel your pain. I equally got into it. I wasn’t a huge fan and hadn’t seen the shows until I was hired and then completely binged everything within the space of a couple of months and it’s just wonderful.”

She added: “It’s a deep shame, it would have been great fun. But I am not allowed to give anything away I’m afraid.”