‘Game Of Thrones’ boss reveals axed prequel spin-off ideas

Multiple unused concepts for Game Of Thrones spin-offs have been revealed.

The first spin-off to Game Of Thrones is set to premiere on August 21, House Of The Dragon, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

House Of The Dragon, however, was one of many concepts considered for a spin-off series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO compiled 15 possible prequel concepts based on Martin’s collective works.

Speaking to the publication, HBO chief content officer, Casey Bloys said: “We tried everything. There were no ideas too weird.”

One concept which “didn’t get very far” is described as a “superhero team-up” series around the fabled Seven Gods of Westeros, which followed the adventures of a Father, Smith, Warrior etc before they were worshipped as gods.

From these concepts, five prequel ideas were put into development. Alongside House Of The Dragon and Bloodmoon, a spin-off set in the Age of Heroes which was cancelled in 2019 following a pilot, one script was considered about the destruction of the ancient Targaryen empire of Valyria by Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island).

The other ideas include a story featuring Dornish warrior queen Nymeria by Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential) and Aegon’s conquest of Westeros, where he was portrayed as a “drunken lout”, written by Rand Ravich and Far Shariat (The Astronaut’s Wife).

There’s a huge number of Game Of Thrones spin-offs in development. A Jon Snow sequel series was recently announced, while shows based on Dunk And Egg, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, are all in early stages of development. There are also three animated shows in the works, including The Golden Empire, set in the land of Yi Ti.

HBO recently explained why they decided to cancel Bloodmoon, after shooting a pilot which reportedly cost between $30million and $35million (£29million).

Robert Greenblatt, former chairman of HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia, said: “It wasn’t unwatchable or horrible or anything. It was very well produced and looked extraordinary. But it didn’t take me to the same place as the original series.”