‘Game Of Thrones’ co-creator D.B. Weiss says it’s “time to move on”

Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss has reiterated that he and David Benioff will continue to move away from the franchise.

Discussing their new Netflix film Metal Lords with Entertainment Weekly, Weiss called the Game of Thrones era “the best decade of our lives”.

“All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show. When I say 11 years, it was full on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years,” he said.

“It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved with in that world that we lived.

“It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else — building lots of something elses.”