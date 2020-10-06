Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have admitted they would do some things differently on the show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly‘s James Hibberd for the new book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, the pair opened up about the divisive final season.

“There definitely are things [over the course of the show] we would do differently,” Benioff said. “I don’t know if there’s anything I would want to discuss publicly.”

Advertisement

Adding more detail, Weiss said: “Prince once said something about how any record you listen to that you think is terrible, somebody worked themselves to the bone to make it.

“So many people work so hard on any aspect of a thing. So when you say something critical it can sound like you’re blaming somebody else. And really the only people who are to blame are us – and I sure as hell don’t want to blame us.”

As well as the two showrunners, several HBO producers have shared their thoughts on the show with Hibberd for the new book.

Executive producer Carolyn Strauss said the final season was a “very tricky balancing act,” and that “there’s always going to be somebody in their comfy chair who has the better ending”.

“There were a lot of practical and storytelling factors that were never considered by someone doing a theoretical finale,” she added. “If other people have a better idea, well, they can go do it themselves.”

Advertisement

Producer Christopher Newman, however, said he had “no regrets” about the final season. “I thought it was the best work we had ever done,” he said. “Once everybody gets over the anger of the internet, they will see they wrote some fantastic stuff.

“The criticism doesn’t seem to fairly consider what an extraordinary achievement the whole thing was. When people say ‘I wasn’t happy with the ending,’ I think ‘If you wrote the ending you wanted, I bet nobody would have been happy with your ending either!’”

Elsewhere, Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has explained his “least favourite” scene in the HBO show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the writer said the scene he liked the least cropped up in season one, and nodded to potential budget issues as the reason behind his disappointment.