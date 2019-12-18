‘Game of Thrones’: a clue on Daenerys’ grim ending lies in her coat

The downfall of Daenerys Targaryen in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones garnered dissatisfied reactions from fans, as the long-time favourite character took on Kings Landing and completely destroyed the town in order to claim the Iron Throne.

Costume designer Michele Clapton told TV Guide that a clue to Dany’s sudden devastating change of heart, which led to the death of Cersei Lannister, might lie in her outerwear.

“Initially it was about the idea that if she’s riding a dragon to the North, she should be warm,” said Clapton. “And then I decided that actually it’s the first time she’s performed a completely selfless task — because it’s usually for her own gain — and on this occasion, it was actually for her love.”

“So, I loved this idea, as I developed this costume, that it’s almost [as if] she sees herself as this saviour, this angel. And so when she arrives and descends on this dragon, she is this sort of angel of mercy.”

The final season of Game of Thrones earned mixed reviews among fans. Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister on the show, shared his thoughts as to why. “Everybody’s always going to have an opinion,” Dinklage said, “And that means an ownership. It’s like breaking up with somebody.”

A Game of Thrones prequel series has been confirmed to be in the works courtesy of HBO, taking place thousands of years before the events of the TV series.

According to a HBO press release, the series “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know.”