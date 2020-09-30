George R.R. Martin details his “least favourite” scene in ‘Game Of Thrones’

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has explained his “least favourite” scene in the HBO show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the writer said the scene he liked the least cropped up in season one, and pointed to potential budget issues as the reason behind his disappointment.

The estimated $6 million per episode, a substantial budget for 2011, still proved to be insufficient to bring Martin’s ideas to life.

“Where we really fell down in terms of budget was my least favourite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting,” Martin said.

“Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly shit. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies. So I never did [a hunting scene].”

He continued: “But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys. There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen. There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing–that’s how a king goes hunting!

“He wouldn’t have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar. But at that point, we couldn’t afford horses or dogs or pavilions.”

Martin also explained recently that Rickon Stark, the youngest of the Stark children, was almost written out of the show by showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

“The biggest thing was Dan and David called me up and had the idea of eliminating Rickon, the youngest of the Stark children, because he didn’t do much in the first book,” Martin explained. “I said I had important plans for him, so they kept him.”

Elsewhere, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams recently spoke of her career since leaving the show, explaining she has been struggling with rejection as she had spent 10 years of her life playing Arya Stark.