‘Game Of Thrones’: George R.R. Martin says his new book is “quite different” to the way the show ended

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has said the ending of his new book is “quite different” to the TV show.

Addressing the ending of his forthcoming book A Song of Ice And Fire, and the controversy surrounding the disappointing ending of the flagship HBO series, Martin has now released a statement on his website.

The author wrote: “One thing I can say, in general enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: not all of the characters who survived until the end of GAME OF THRONES will survive until the end of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, and not all of the characters who died on GAME OF THRONES will die in A SONG OF ICE & FIRE.

“(Some will, sure. Of course. Maybe most. But definitely not all) ((Of course, I could change my mind again next week, with the next chapter I write. That’s gardening)).”

He added: “And the ending? You will need to wait until I get there. Some things will be the same. A lot will not.”

Last year, Martin had teased a different ending for the books, saying he fell behind the TV series when he had initially written the material that became Game of Thrones.

“That made it a little strange because now the show was ahead of me and the show was going in somewhat different directions,” Martin said. “So, I’m still working on the book, but you’ll see my ending when that comes out.”