‘Game Of Thrones’ has three new spinoff series in the works

HBO has announced three more Game of Thrones spin-offs.

The new trio of series will act as further prequels to George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first spin-off, which has the working title 9 Voyages, is being developed by Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon.

Advertisement

The character will also appear in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, where he’s played by actor Steve Toussaint.

The second project, 10,000 Ships, focuses around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne.

Her story is set roughly 1,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones, making it much older on the Westeros timeline than any of the other previously announced projects in the works.

The final prequel series will be set in the notorious King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom – the maze of tight streets in the city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

The trio of series are in addition to the forthcoming House of the Dragon, which is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. That story takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and follows the Targaryen family.

Advertisement

It is set to start production next month and will land on HBO in 2022.

Cooke revealed recently that she had never seen Game of Thrones before auditioning for the prequel series.

“When I read the script, I hadn’t seen any Game Of Thrones,” Cooke told Variety. “But then I binged it and now I’m obsessed.”

Recalling the audition process, she added: “I had to do so many self-tapes. I was on hold for ages.”

The series is set to be released in 2022.