Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey’s new show stops filming after reports of “unprofessional behaviour” on set

Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey’s new show has stopped filming amid reports of “unprofessional behaviour” on set.

The HBO series, The White House Plumbers, stars Headey, Woody Harrelson and Domhall Gleeson. The show has now paused production while the network launches an investigation in to the claims.

In a statement issued to Deadline, the network said: “HBO has received reports of alleged unprofessional behaviour on the set of White House Plumbers.



“We take very seriously our responsibility to ensure a respectful work environment on all our productions, and we are investigating the matter fully.”

According to Deadline, unnamed sources allege that an on-set incident occurred on August 4, between a member of the props department and director/executive producer David Mandel. The incident is alleged to have led to the entire props department walking off set.

The publication also report that it is not the only incident to have taken place on set. NME has reached out to HBO for comment.

The series is currently halfway through filming and is based on the Richard Nixon Watergate scandal.

The story explores the story of two men who tried to protect Richard Nixon’s presidency but result in it causing one of America’s biggest presidential controversies.

As yet, there is no further information on when filming on the production will resume.