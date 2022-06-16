‘Game Of Thrones’: Maisie Williams thought Arya Stark was queer until sex scene

Maisie Williams has said that she was surprised by Arya Stark’s sexuality in Game Of Thrones.

The actor, who played Arya in the hit HBO show, discussed her surprise at the character’s sex scene with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in the second episode of season eight.

Speaking to Teen Vogue Williams said: “The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry.

Advertisement

“I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

The first Game Of Thrones spin-off series House Of The Dragon is released in August. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the show is set 200 years before events in the main series and follows the Targaryen family during the Dance of the Dragons – a civil war among House Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

The show stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

House Of The Dragon is the first of many Game Of Thrones spin-offs in the works, with three other live-action shows and an animated series in development.

Williams recently played Pamela Rooke in the biographical drama Pistol. Directed by Danny Boyle, the show follows Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and the band’s rise in the 1970s.

Advertisement

In a four-star review NME wrote: “Pistol could’ve gone further – as much as it explores the pitfalls of rock’n’roll mythology, it occasionally falls into the very same trappings that it tries to scrutinise.

“But, taken at face value, this is a high-energy and creatively pieced together look back on how punk rock, with Sex Pistols at the vanguard, swept the UK and beyond.”