New Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has been given a rough planned release date.
Speaking at the Television Critics Association tour this week, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys discussed the show and how quickly they’re moving forwards.
- Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel: title, release date, cast, rumours and everything we know so far
Bloys told Variety that his “best guess” was that the show will premiere in 2022, adding: “They are in the room breaking story right now. My guess is we’ll see it on the air in ’22.”
The new show replaces a previous HBO prequel, which was set to star Naomi Watts and debut in 2020, that was scrapped last year after a pilot episode had already been filmed.
Bloys went on to discuss the cancellation of the former prequel. “Pilots – sometimes they come together, sometimes they don’t,” the chief said. “And I would say that was very much the case here. There’s nothing I would point to and say ‘Oh, this was the problem.'”
“That [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention,” he added.
“One of the benefits of ‘House of the Dragon’ is there was a text from George and there was a little bit more of a roadmap. [Goldman’s prequel] did have more challenges in terms of establishing a world, but I think she handled that beautifully… there wasn’t one glaring thing.”
Game of Thrones had an unsuccessful night at this month’s Golden Globes, taking home zero awards.