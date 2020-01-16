New Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has been given a rough planned release date.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association tour this week, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys discussed the show and how quickly they’re moving forwards.

Bloys told Variety that his “best guess” was that the show will premiere in 2022, adding: “They are in the room breaking story right now. My guess is we’ll see it on the air in ’22.”

The new show replaces a previous HBO prequel, which was set to star Naomi Watts and debut in 2020, that was scrapped last year after a pilot episode had already been filmed.

Bloys went on to discuss the cancellation of the former prequel. “Pilots – sometimes they come together, sometimes they don’t,” the chief said. “And I would say that was very much the case here. There’s nothing I would point to and say ‘Oh, this was the problem.'”

“That [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention,” he added.

“One of the benefits of ‘House of the Dragon’ is there was a text from George and there was a little bit more of a roadmap. [Goldman’s prequel] did have more challenges in terms of establishing a world, but I think she handled that beautifully… there wasn’t one glaring thing.”

Game of Thrones had an unsuccessful night at this month’s Golden Globes, taking home zero awards.